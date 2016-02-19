Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078349, 9780080565385

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 34

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: D. Eley
Serial Editors: Herman Pines Paul B. Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565385
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 1986
Page Count: 305
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
231.00
196.35
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Details

No. of pages:
305
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565385

About the Series Volume Editors

D. Eley Series Volume Editor

The University Nottingham, England

About the Serial Editors

Herman Pines Serial Editor

Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University

Paul B. Weisz Serial Editor

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

