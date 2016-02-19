Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078219, 9780080565255

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Eley Herman Pines Paul Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 401
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
401
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565255

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

D. Eley Serial Editor

The University Nottingham, England

Herman Pines Serial Editor

Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University

Paul Weisz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mobil Research Development Corporation Princeton, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.