Advances in Catalysis, Volume 16
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Eley Herman Pines Paul B. Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565200
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 288
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565200
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Eley Serial Editor
The University Nottingham, England
Herman Pines Serial Editor
Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University
Paul B. Weisz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mobil Research and Development Corporation
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.