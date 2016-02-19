Advances in Catalysis, Volume 10
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Eley W. G. Frankenburg V. I. Komarewsky Paul B. Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 325
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565149
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Eley Serial Editor
The University Nottingham, England
W. G. Frankenburg Serial Editor
V. I. Komarewsky Serial Editor
Paul B. Weisz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mobil Research and Development Corporation
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.