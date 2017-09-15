Advances in Carpet Manufacture
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Carpet types and requirements
D. Whitefoot
2. Structure and properties of carpet fibres and yarns
Sailen Kumar Chaudhuri
3. Advances in carpet weaving
Kristof De Ruyck
4. Tufting techniques and yarn manufacture
Kristof De Ruyck
5. Recycling carpet materials
Mohsen Miraftab
6. Developments in wool carpet manufacture
E.J. Wood
7. Developments in textile sports surfaces
Gustaaf Schoukens
8. Reducing static electricity in carpets
Jeremy Smallwood
9. Carpets for improved acoustics and sound absorption
Paul Bakker
10. Functional finish for value added carpets
Mangesh Teli
11. Developments in handmade carpets: introduction
K. K. Goswami
12. Developments in handmade carpets: design and manufacture
K. K. Goswami
13. Developments in the thermal processing of carpets
Wallace Carr, Hongming Ding, Fred L. Cook
14. Carpets from the buyer's viewpoint
Dietrich Kebschull
15. Processing and finishing in carpet
R. K. Malik
16. Carpet cleaning and maintenance
Agnes Zsednai
17. Carpet quality and durability
S. K. Gupta
18. Emerging technologies in a carpet and textiles context
R. Chattopadhyay
19. Classification of carpets
Bholanath Baranwal
20. Performance measurement and management of carpet
Propa Goswami
Description
Advances in Carpet Manufacture, Second Edition, discusses the manufacture of carpets, an industry that has evolved over hundreds of years, also exploring the new changes and developments in textile science and manufacturing technology that occur every day. This updated edition provides revised, expanded and updated coverage of carpet manufacturing processes and applications.
The book begins by reviewing the different types of carpets and their applications, also exploring the structure and properties of carpet materials. Carpet manufacturing techniques are then reviewed, including a new chapter on tufting and yarn manufacturing techniques, and design and manufacture for handmade carpets. Subsequent chapters review the development of carpets with important properties, including new chapters on carpets for acoustics and sound absorption, carpets with increased fire retardancy and those with antimicrobial and soil-resist finishes.
With the variety of topics covered and its international team of contributors, the book offers a valuable and informative reference for technologists in the carpet and associated industries. However, it is also a great resource for researchers and students working in applied textile sciences.
Key Features
- Presented by an expert editor with many years of experience in both academic textile research and industry
- Provides new research, technologies and other developments in carpet manufacture for academics and developers seeking to update their knowledge
- Includes a strong focus on industry needs and developing areas with market potential
Readership
R&D managers, production managers and quality-control experts in the carpet manufacturing and associated industries; researchers and students working in applied textile sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 15th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081018880
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081011317
Reviews
"Advances in carpet manufacture, explores the new developments in textile science and manufacturing technology that are shaping the future of this global industry. This updated second edition provides revised, expanded, and updated coverage of carpet manufacturing processes and applications." --Asian Textile Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K K Goswami Editor
Professor (Dr) Kamal Kanti Goswami, C.Text, FTI is the Director of the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), in India. He is inventor of a new form of carpet backing and contributed to the introduction of a more ergonomic loom and a new knot formation technique in carpet weaving, known as the India Knot.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, India