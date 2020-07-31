Advances in Cardiovascular Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755214

Advances in Cardiovascular Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755214
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In consultation with Dr. Lucky Jain, Consulting Editor, Drs. Dempsey and EL-Khuffash have chosen a wide range of topics in cardiovascular issues that cover new diagnostic techniques and important areas of management, including the role of volume administration, inotropes, and corticosteroids in the setting of cardiovascular instability. These remain critical questions in neonatal care, and authors were selected based on their expertise and ability to provide the reader with the most recent up-to-date evidence upon which to direct intervention. The clinical review articles in this issue will address the relationship between intervention and outcome in preterm hypotension, the management of cardiovascular instability in the setting of pulmonary hypertension and therapeutic hypothermia, and finally ask if it’s time for a definitive trial in the management of PDA. The final article in the issue highlights the clinical trials to date, what trials are currently ongoing, and what the future holds in cardiovascular support for the preterm infant. The reader will come away with the most current information on this topic from international experts including Europe, Canada, USA, and Australia.

