Advances in Carbon Capture
1st Edition
Methods, Technologies and Applications
Description
Advances in Carbon Capture reviews major implementations of CO2 capture, including absorption, adsorption, permeation and biological techniques. For each approach, key benefits and drawbacks of separation methods and technologies, perspectives on CO2 reuse and conversion, and pathways for future CO2 capture research are explored in depth. The work presents a comprehensive comparison of capture technologies. In addition, the alternatives for CO2 separation from various feeds are investigated based on process economics, flexibility, industrial aspects, purification level and environmental viewpoints.
Key Features
- Explores key CO2 separation and compare technologies in terms of provable advantages and limitations
- Analyzes all critical CO2 capture methods in tandem with related technologies
- Introduces a panorama of various applications of CO2 capture
Readership
Researchers seeking new methods and technologies in carbon capture from energy, environmental, chemical engineering backgrounds. These include academic researchers (students, professors, lab technicians, and etc.) and researchers in R&D departments. Engineers working on process design and development. Oil and Gas refineries. Research and Development Groups in chemical plants. CO2 consumption and production units in petrochemical plants
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to CO2 Capture
1. CO2 emission sources, greenhouse gases and global warming effect
2. Challenges on CO2 capture, reuse and conversion
Section II: Absorption Techniques and Methods for CO2 Capture
3. CO2 absorption by common solvents
4. CO2 absorption by ionic liquids and deep eutectic solvents
5. CO2 capture by solvents modified with nanoparticles
6. Encapsulated liquid sorbents for CO2 Capture
7. CO2 capture by Lewis acids and amino acid salts
8. Advances in gas-liquid contactors for carbon capture and challenges in industrialization: packed bed, rotating packed bed, mini and microchannels
Section III: Adsorption Techniques for CO2 Capture
9. CO2 adsorption by carbonaceous materials and nanomaterials
10. CO2 adsorption by conventional and nano-sized zeolites
11. Application of metals, pseudo metals and metal-organic framework (MOF) for capturing CO2
12. CO2 adsorption by functionalized sorbents
13. Advances in CO2 adsorption in swing technologies and challenge on industrialization
14. Phase-change absorption and Processes for CO2 Capture
Section IV: CO2 Capture by Membrane Separation
15. CO2 separation with ionic liquid membranes
16. Zeolite and Alumina based membranes for CO2 capture
17. Polymeric membranes for CO2 separation
18. An Overview of Gas-Liquid Hollow Fiber Polymeric Membrane Contactor for CO2 Absorption-Stripping
19. MOF mixed matrix membranes for CO2 separation
20. Challenges on industrialization of CO2 Capture by Membrane
Section V: Biological techniques for CO2 capture
21. CO2 capture using microalgae
22. CO2 capture using enzymes
23. CO2 capture using bacteria
24. Challenges on industrialization of biotechnological CO2 capturing techniques
Section VI: Applications of CO2 Capture
25. CO2 removal from biogas and syngas
26. CO2 removal from natural gas
27. Integration of CO2 capture and conversion
28. CO2 removal from flue gas
29. CO2 removal from air
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196571
About the Editor
Mohammad Reza Rahimpour
Prof. Mohammad Reza Rahimpour is a professor in Chemical Engineering at Shiraz University. He joined University of Sydney, Australia in 1988 under supervision of Prof. Romagnoli and was a Research Associate at University of Newcastle Australia working with Prof. Moghtaderi Research Group in 2003. He also joined University of California Davis working with Prof. Gates (from 2012 till 2017) developing different reaction networks and catalytic processes for upgrading lignin bio-oil to biofuel. Prof. Rahimpour leads a research group in fuel processing technology focused on the catalytic conversion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, and renewable fuels such as bio-oils derived from lignin. He provides many in-depth researches in various fields of chemical engineering including carbon capture, chemical looping, membrane separation, storage and utilization technologies, novel technologies for natural gas conversion with improving energy efficiency in related industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Shiraz University, Shiraz, Iran
Mohammad Farsi
Dr. Mohammad Farsi is an associate professor in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering at Shiraz University from 2012. He received his PhD in Chemical Engineering in 2012 from Shiraz University as one of the most prestigious universities in Iran. His theoretical and experimental research interests are process design, CO2 capturing and crude oil desalting areas. In the process design field, he has focused on the modeling, simulation, optimization and control of chemical processes, and modification of conventional process to improve plant efficiency. His main activities in the CO2 capturing field are the development of green processes for CO2 conversion to chemicals, and CO2 capturing by novel solvents and adsorbents. Currently, he has collaborated actively with researchers in several other disciplines of chemical engineering, particularly bio processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Shiraz University, Shiraz, Iran
Mohammad Amin Makarem
Mohammad Amin Makarem is a research associate at Shiraz University. His research interests are gas separation and purification, nanofluids and green energy. In gas separation, his focus is on experimental and theoretical investigation and optimization of pressure swing adsorption process, and in gas purification field, he is working on CO2 purification by novel technologies. Besides, he has performed various researches on nanofluids production and their performances in heat transfer through CFD. Recently, he has collaborated in various studies about biomass upgrading processes in order to produce valuable bio-products. Besides, he has collaborated with other researchers in writing and copyediting various book chapters from famous publishers such as Elsevier, Springer and Wiley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Shiraz University, Shiraz, Iran