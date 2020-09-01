Advances in Carbon Capture

Section I: Introduction to CO2 Capture

1. CO2 emission sources, greenhouse gases and global warming effect

2. Challenges on CO2 capture, reuse and conversion

Section II: Absorption Techniques and Methods for CO2 Capture

3. CO2 absorption by common solvents

4. CO2 absorption by ionic liquids and deep eutectic solvents

5. CO2 capture by solvents modified with nanoparticles

6. Encapsulated liquid sorbents for CO2 Capture

7. CO2 capture by Lewis acids and amino acid salts

8. Advances in gas-liquid contactors for carbon capture and challenges in industrialization: packed bed, rotating packed bed, mini and microchannels

Section III: Adsorption Techniques for CO2 Capture

9. CO2 adsorption by carbonaceous materials and nanomaterials

10. CO2 adsorption by conventional and nano-sized zeolites

11. Application of metals, pseudo metals and metal-organic framework (MOF) for capturing CO2

12. CO2 adsorption by functionalized sorbents

13. Advances in CO2 adsorption in swing technologies and challenge on industrialization

14. Phase-change absorption and Processes for CO2 Capture

Section IV: CO2 Capture by Membrane Separation

15. CO2 separation with ionic liquid membranes

16. Zeolite and Alumina based membranes for CO2 capture

17. Polymeric membranes for CO2 separation

18. An Overview of Gas-Liquid Hollow Fiber Polymeric Membrane Contactor for CO2 Absorption-Stripping

19. MOF mixed matrix membranes for CO2 separation

20. Challenges on industrialization of CO2 Capture by Membrane

Section V: Biological techniques for CO2 capture

21. CO2 capture using microalgae

22. CO2 capture using enzymes

23. CO2 capture using bacteria

24. Challenges on industrialization of biotechnological CO2 capturing techniques

Section VI: Applications of CO2 Capture

25. CO2 removal from biogas and syngas

26. CO2 removal from natural gas

27. Integration of CO2 capture and conversion

28. CO2 removal from flue gas

29. CO2 removal from air