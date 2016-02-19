Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072026, 9780080562612

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: W.W. Pigman Melville L. Wolfrom Stanley Peat
eBook ISBN: 9780080562612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
241.00
204.85
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2046
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562612

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

W.W. Pigman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Corn Products Refining Co. Argos, Illnois formerly with ational Bureau of Standards

Melville L. Wolfrom Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Stanley Peat Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of North Wales Bangor, Caernarvonshire, Wales

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.