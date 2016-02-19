Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: W.W. Pigman Melville L. Wolfrom Stanley Peat
eBook ISBN: 9780080562612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 322
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2046
- Published:
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562612
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
W.W. Pigman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Corn Products Refining Co. Argos, Illnois formerly with ational Bureau of Standards
Melville L. Wolfrom Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Stanley Peat Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of North Wales Bangor, Caernarvonshire, Wales
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.