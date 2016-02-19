Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072293, 9780080562889

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. Stuart Tipson Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080562889
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 476
No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562889

About the Serial Editors

R. Stuart Tipson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kensington, Maryland, U.S.A.

Derek Horton Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

