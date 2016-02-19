Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 25
1st Edition
Serial Editors: R. Stuart Tipson Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080562841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 544
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562841
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. Stuart Tipson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kensington, Maryland, U.S.A.
Derek Horton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.