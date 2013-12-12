Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124080935, 9780124081130

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 69

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780124081130
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124080935
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2013
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
256.00
217.60
155.00
131.75
275.41
234.10
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
256.00
217.60
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Obituaries 1. Stephen John Charles Angyal

The Andrews Lectures

Administration

Acknowledgments

List of Publications by S. J. Angyal

Obituaries 2. John Grant Buchanan

List of Publications by J. Grant Buchanan

Obituaries 3. Saul Roseman

Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Simple Sugars

Biosynthesis of Mucin Glycoproteins and Brain Gangliosides

Discovery of the Sialyltransferase Catalyzing the In Vitro Biosynthesis of Sialyl-Lactose

Biosynthesis of Oligoglycosyl-Glycoproteins Studied at the Johns Hopkins University (1965–1970)

Bacterial Phosphotransferase System (PTS) Studied at the Johns Hopkins University (1965–1985)

Intercellular Adhesion and the “Fish Theory” from the Johns Hopkins University (1966–1972)

Degradation of Chitin and Hexosamine Metabolism in the Sea World (1985–2011)

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. De novo asymmetric synthesis of the pyranoses: From monosaccharides to oligosaccharides

Abstract

Abbreviations

I Introduction

II Masamune–Sharpless Approach to the Hexoses

III Danishefsky Hetereo-Diels–Alder Approach to Various Pyranoses

IV MacMillan Iterative Aldol Approach to Various Pyranoses

V Asymmetric Oxidative Biocatalytic Aldol Approach to Various Pyranoses

VI Sharpless Dihydroxylation/Enzymatic Aldol Approach 2-Ketoses

VII Non-De Novo Asymmetric Approaches to Pyranoses

VIII O’Doherty De Novo Approach to Pyranoses

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Recent advances toward the development of inhibitors to attenuate tumor metastasis via the interruption of lectin–ligand interactions

Abstract

Abbreviations

I Introduction

II Roles of Carbohydrates in Tumor Development

III Roles of Lectins in Tumor Development

IV Developing Anticancer Approaches by Targeting Tumor-Associated Carbohydrate–Lectin Systems

V Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Bacterial cell-envelope glycoconjugates

Abstract

Abbreviations

I Introduction

II Surface-Layer Glycoproteins

III Nonclassical Secondary Cell-Envelope Polysaccharides

IV Structural Analysis

V Cell-Envelope Glycan Biosynthesis

VI Glycan Engineering and Applications

VII Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124081130
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124080935

Reviews

"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.