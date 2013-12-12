Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Obituaries 1. Stephen John Charles Angyal
The Andrews Lectures
Administration
Acknowledgments
List of Publications by S. J. Angyal
Obituaries 2. John Grant Buchanan
List of Publications by J. Grant Buchanan
Obituaries 3. Saul Roseman
Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Simple Sugars
Biosynthesis of Mucin Glycoproteins and Brain Gangliosides
Discovery of the Sialyltransferase Catalyzing the In Vitro Biosynthesis of Sialyl-Lactose
Biosynthesis of Oligoglycosyl-Glycoproteins Studied at the Johns Hopkins University (1965–1970)
Bacterial Phosphotransferase System (PTS) Studied at the Johns Hopkins University (1965–1985)
Intercellular Adhesion and the “Fish Theory” from the Johns Hopkins University (1966–1972)
Degradation of Chitin and Hexosamine Metabolism in the Sea World (1985–2011)
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. De novo asymmetric synthesis of the pyranoses: From monosaccharides to oligosaccharides
Abstract
Abbreviations
I Introduction
II Masamune–Sharpless Approach to the Hexoses
III Danishefsky Hetereo-Diels–Alder Approach to Various Pyranoses
IV MacMillan Iterative Aldol Approach to Various Pyranoses
V Asymmetric Oxidative Biocatalytic Aldol Approach to Various Pyranoses
VI Sharpless Dihydroxylation/Enzymatic Aldol Approach 2-Ketoses
VII Non-De Novo Asymmetric Approaches to Pyranoses
VIII O’Doherty De Novo Approach to Pyranoses
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Recent advances toward the development of inhibitors to attenuate tumor metastasis via the interruption of lectin–ligand interactions
Abstract
Abbreviations
I Introduction
II Roles of Carbohydrates in Tumor Development
III Roles of Lectins in Tumor Development
IV Developing Anticancer Approaches by Targeting Tumor-Associated Carbohydrate–Lectin Systems
V Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Bacterial cell-envelope glycoconjugates
Abstract
Abbreviations
I Introduction
II Surface-Layer Glycoproteins
III Nonclassical Secondary Cell-Envelope Polysaccharides
IV Structural Analysis
V Cell-Envelope Glycan Biosynthesis
VI Glycan Engineering and Applications
VII Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 12th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124081130
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124080935
Reviews
"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society
About the Serial Volume Editors
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA