Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123965271, 9780123965073

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780123965073
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965271
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 2012
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents

  • Contributors to Volume 383
  • Preface
  • Nathan Sharon
    • The Early Years
    • Love Affair with Soybean Agglutinin and Other Lectins
    • Biological Effects of Plant Lectins
    • Lectins as Tools for the Study of Membranes and Separations of Cells
    • Lectins Involved in Host—Microbial Recognitions
    • Animal Lectins in Cell Recognition
    • Teacher, Educator, Collector, Swimmer, and Curious Traveler
  • Chapter 2 Combining Computational Chemistry and Crystallography for a Better Understanding of the Structure of Cellulose
    • I Introduction
    • II Information from Crystals of Related Small Molecules
    • III Energy Calculations
    • IV Detection of New Stabilizing Interactions in Cellulose with Atoms-in-Molecules Theory
    • V Modeling Crystals of Cellulose
    • VI Conclusions
    • Appendix Molecular Structure Drawings for Saccharide Analogues Having β-(1   →   4) Linkages
  • Chapter 3 Strategies in Synthesis of Heparin/Heparan Sulfate Oligosaccharides
    • I Introduction
    • II Linear Synthesis
    • III Active–Latent Glycosylation Strategy
    • IV Selective Activation
    • V Reactivity-Based Chemoselective Glycosylation
    • VI Reactivity-Independent, Pre-Activation-Based, Chemoselective Glycosylation
    • VII Chemoenzymatic Synthesis
    • VIII Future Outlook
  • Chapter 4 Chemical Synthesis of Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Anchors
    • I Introduction
    • II Classic Approaches to GPI Synthesis
    • III Diversity-Oriented Approaches to GPI Synthesis
    • IV Conclusions and Outlook
  • Chapter 5 Effect of Protein Dynamics and Solvent in Ligand Recognition by Promiscuous Aminoglycoside-Modifying Enzymes
    • I Introduction
    • II Aminoglycoside Antibiotics
    • III Aminoglycoside-Modifying Enzymes
    • IV Thermodynamic Properties of Enzyme–AG Complexes
    • V Protein Dynamics in Substrate Recognition and Substrate Promiscuity of AGMEs
    • VI Conclusions and Future Considerations
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123965073
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123965271

"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society

