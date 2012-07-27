Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 383
- Preface
- Nathan Sharon
- The Early Years
- Love Affair with Soybean Agglutinin and Other Lectins
- Biological Effects of Plant Lectins
- Lectins as Tools for the Study of Membranes and Separations of Cells
- Lectins Involved in Host—Microbial Recognitions
- Animal Lectins in Cell Recognition
- Teacher, Educator, Collector, Swimmer, and Curious Traveler
- Chapter 2 Combining Computational Chemistry and Crystallography for a Better Understanding of the Structure of Cellulose
- I Introduction
- II Information from Crystals of Related Small Molecules
- III Energy Calculations
- IV Detection of New Stabilizing Interactions in Cellulose with Atoms-in-Molecules Theory
- V Modeling Crystals of Cellulose
- VI Conclusions
- Appendix Molecular Structure Drawings for Saccharide Analogues Having β-(1 → 4) Linkages
- Chapter 3 Strategies in Synthesis of Heparin/Heparan Sulfate Oligosaccharides
- I Introduction
- II Linear Synthesis
- III Active–Latent Glycosylation Strategy
- IV Selective Activation
- V Reactivity-Based Chemoselective Glycosylation
- VI Reactivity-Independent, Pre-Activation-Based, Chemoselective Glycosylation
- VII Chemoenzymatic Synthesis
- VIII Future Outlook
- Chapter 4 Chemical Synthesis of Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Anchors
- I Introduction
- II Classic Approaches to GPI Synthesis
- III Diversity-Oriented Approaches to GPI Synthesis
- IV Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 5 Effect of Protein Dynamics and Solvent in Ligand Recognition by Promiscuous Aminoglycoside-Modifying Enzymes
- I Introduction
- II Aminoglycoside Antibiotics
- III Aminoglycoside-Modifying Enzymes
- IV Thermodynamic Properties of Enzyme–AG Complexes
- V Protein Dynamics in Substrate Recognition and Substrate Promiscuity of AGMEs
- VI Conclusions and Future Considerations
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965271
Reviews
"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA