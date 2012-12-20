Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123965233, 9780123964670

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 68

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965233
eBook ISBN: 9780123964670
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 2012
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1. Molecular architecture and therapeutic potential of lectin mimics
    • Abbreviations
    • I Introduction
    • II Synthetic Lectin Mimics
    • III Naturally Occurring Lectin Mimics
    • IV Conclusion and Future Prospects
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Enzymatic conversions of starch
    • Abbreviations and Definitions
    • I Introduction
    • II Enzymes and Microorganisms for Conversion of Starch
    • III Hydrolysis Pathways and Mechanisms
    • IV Amylolytic Starch Conversions
    • V Starch as a Feedstock for Fermentations
    • VI Nonamylolytic Starch Conversions
    • VII Starch Metabolism in Human and Animal Organisms
    • VIII Starch Analytics Involving Enzymes
    • References
  • Author Index

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123965233
eBook ISBN:
9780123964670

Reviews

"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

