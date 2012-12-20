Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965233
eBook ISBN: 9780123964670
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 2012
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Molecular architecture and therapeutic potential of lectin mimics
- Abbreviations
- I Introduction
- II Synthetic Lectin Mimics
- III Naturally Occurring Lectin Mimics
- IV Conclusion and Future Prospects
- References
- Chapter 2. Enzymatic conversions of starch
- Abbreviations and Definitions
- I Introduction
- II Enzymes and Microorganisms for Conversion of Starch
- III Hydrolysis Pathways and Mechanisms
- IV Amylolytic Starch Conversions
- V Starch as a Feedstock for Fermentations
- VI Nonamylolytic Starch Conversions
- VII Starch Metabolism in Human and Animal Organisms
- VIII Starch Analytics Involving Enzymes
- References
- Author Index
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 20th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965233
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964670
Reviews
"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society
About the Serial Volume Editors
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA
