Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123855183, 9780123855190

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780123855190
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855183
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2011
Page Count: 338
Table of Contents

Anthony Charles Richardson

Acknowledgments

Detection and structural characterization of oxo-chromium(V)–sugar complexes by electron paramagnetic resonance

Abbreviations

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of EPR of Oxo-Cr(V) Complexes

III. Systematic Structural Characterization of Oxo-Cr(V)–Sugar Complexes Using EPR

IV. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Synthesis and properties of septanose carbohydrates

Abbreviations

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Septanose-Containing Mono-, Di-, and Oligo-Saccharides

III. Conformational Analysis of Septanose Monosaccharides

IV. Biochemical and Biological Investigations Using Septanose Carbohydrates

V. Outlook

Acknowledgments

Imino sugars and glycosyl hydrolases

Abbreviations

I. Introduction

II. Glycoside Hydrolases

III. Glycon Structure, Functional Groups, and Catalysis

IV. Glycosidase Inhibitors

V. Imino Sugars

VI. Conclusions

VII. Paradigm Changes and Emerging Topics

VIII. Table of PDB-Entries: Enzyme–Inhibitor Complexes of Imino Sugars and Selected Other Ligands

Acknowledgment

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that bring together industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123855190
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123855183

Reviews

"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Carbohydrate Research

"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library" --Journal of the American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

