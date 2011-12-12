Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Anthony Charles Richardson
Acknowledgments
Detection and structural characterization of oxo-chromium(V)–sugar complexes by electron paramagnetic resonance
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of EPR of Oxo-Cr(V) Complexes
III. Systematic Structural Characterization of Oxo-Cr(V)–Sugar Complexes Using EPR
IV. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Synthesis and properties of septanose carbohydrates
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Septanose-Containing Mono-, Di-, and Oligo-Saccharides
III. Conformational Analysis of Septanose Monosaccharides
IV. Biochemical and Biological Investigations Using Septanose Carbohydrates
V. Outlook
Acknowledgments
Imino sugars and glycosyl hydrolases
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Glycoside Hydrolases
III. Glycon Structure, Functional Groups, and Catalysis
IV. Glycosidase Inhibitors
V. Imino Sugars
VI. Conclusions
VII. Paradigm Changes and Emerging Topics
VIII. Table of PDB-Entries: Enzyme–Inhibitor Complexes of Imino Sugars and Selected Other Ligands
Acknowledgment
