Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739209, 9780080553177

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080553177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739209
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 2007
Page Count: 460
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21500.00
18275.00
265.41
225.60
175.00
148.75
285.00
242.25
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
21500.00
18275.00
241.00
204.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Nikolay Konstantinovich Kochetkov, 1915-2005 International Carbohydrate Symposia—A History (S. J. Angyal) Mass Spectrometry Of Carbohydrates: Newer Aspects (J. A. Rodrigues, A. M. Taylor, D. P. Sumpton, J. C. Reynolds, R. Pickford and J. Thomas-Oates) Deoxy sugars: Occurrence and synthesis (R. M. de Lederkremer and C. Marino) Sucrose Chemistry and Applications of Sucrochemicals (Y. Queneau, S. Jarosz, B. Lewandowski and J. Fitremann) Anti-influenza Drug Discovery: Are we ready for the Next Pandemic? (T. Islam and M. von Itzstein) Chemoselective Neoglycosylation (F. Nicotra, L. Cipolla, F. Peri, B. La Ferla and C. Redaelli)

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080553177
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739209

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Carbohydrate Research "Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library" --Journal of the American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.