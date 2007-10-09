Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Nikolay Konstantinovich Kochetkov, 1915-2005 International Carbohydrate Symposia—A History (S. J. Angyal) Mass Spectrometry Of Carbohydrates: Newer Aspects (J. A. Rodrigues, A. M. Taylor, D. P. Sumpton, J. C. Reynolds, R. Pickford and J. Thomas-Oates) Deoxy sugars: Occurrence and synthesis (R. M. de Lederkremer and C. Marino) Sucrose Chemistry and Applications of Sucrochemicals (Y. Queneau, S. Jarosz, B. Lewandowski and J. Fitremann) Anti-influenza Drug Discovery: Are we ready for the Next Pandemic? (T. Islam and M. von Itzstein) Chemoselective Neoglycosylation (F. Nicotra, L. Cipolla, F. Peri, B. La Ferla and C. Redaelli)
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 9th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739209
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Carbohydrate Research "Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library" --Journal of the American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA