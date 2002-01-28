Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072576, 9780080522258

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080522258
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120072576
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 2002
Page Count: 492
Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists who integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology.

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522258
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120072576

Reviews

"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library." @source:—-JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." @source:-—CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

