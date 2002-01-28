Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 57
1st Edition
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists who integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 28th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522258
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120072576
Reviews
"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library." @source:—-JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." @source:-—CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA