Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072538, 9780080563121

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080563121
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120072538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 1998
Page Count: 466
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • John E. Hodge 1914–1996
  • Allene R. Jeanes 1906–1995
  • Harriet L. Frush 1903–1996
  • Applications of Tin-Containing Intermediates to Carbohydrate Chemistry
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II NOMENCLATURE
    • III PREPARATION OF TIN-CONTAINING INTERMEDIATES
    • IV PHYSICAL METHODS FOR THE STUDY OF ORGANOTIN DERIVATIVES
    • V STRUCTURES
    • VI REACTION TYPES AND CONDITIONS
    • VII FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE REACTION REGIOSELECTIVITY
    • VIII TRENDS IN REGIOSELECTIVITY
  • Synthetic Applications of Selenium-Containing Sugars
    • I Introduction
    • II Preparations of Seleno Sugar Derivatives
    • III Application of Seleno Sugars in Synthesis
    • IV Conclusion
  • Anti-Carbohydrate Antibodies with Specificity for Monosaccharide and Oligosaccharide Units of Antigens
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II ANALYTICAL METHODS
    • III PREPARATION OF ANTIGENS CONTAINING CARBOHYDRATE RESIDUES
    • IV IMMUNIZATION PROCEDURE
    • V PREPARATION AND PROPERTIES OF ANTI-CARBOHYDRATE ANTIBODIES
    • VI CONCLUSIONS
    • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
  • Complexes of Starch with Inorganic Guests
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II THE STARCH–IODINE COMPLEX
    • III STARCH–WATER COMPLEXES
    • IV STARCH COMPLEXES WITH OTHER NONMETALLIC GUESTS
    • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
  • Complexes of Starch with Organic Guests
    • V Introduction
    • VI Preparation Methods
    • VII Complexes with Aromas and Flavoring Agents
    • VIII Complexes with Dyes
    • IX Complexes with Lipids
    • X Starch Complexes with Mono- and Oligosaccharides
    • XI Starch Complexes with Macromolecules
    • Acknowledgment
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

Description

This volume is one of a series providing critical articles by research specialists in the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology.

Details

No. of pages:
466
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080563121
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120072538

About the Serial Editors

Derek Horton Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

