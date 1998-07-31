Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 53
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080563121
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120072538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 1998
Page Count: 466
Table of Contents
- Preface
- John E. Hodge 1914–1996
- Allene R. Jeanes 1906–1995
- Harriet L. Frush 1903–1996
- Applications of Tin-Containing Intermediates to Carbohydrate Chemistry
- I INTRODUCTION
- II NOMENCLATURE
- III PREPARATION OF TIN-CONTAINING INTERMEDIATES
- IV PHYSICAL METHODS FOR THE STUDY OF ORGANOTIN DERIVATIVES
- V STRUCTURES
- VI REACTION TYPES AND CONDITIONS
- VII FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE REACTION REGIOSELECTIVITY
- VIII TRENDS IN REGIOSELECTIVITY
- Synthetic Applications of Selenium-Containing Sugars
- I Introduction
- II Preparations of Seleno Sugar Derivatives
- III Application of Seleno Sugars in Synthesis
- IV Conclusion
- Anti-Carbohydrate Antibodies with Specificity for Monosaccharide and Oligosaccharide Units of Antigens
- I INTRODUCTION
- II ANALYTICAL METHODS
- III PREPARATION OF ANTIGENS CONTAINING CARBOHYDRATE RESIDUES
- IV IMMUNIZATION PROCEDURE
- V PREPARATION AND PROPERTIES OF ANTI-CARBOHYDRATE ANTIBODIES
- VI CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Complexes of Starch with Inorganic Guests
- I INTRODUCTION
- II THE STARCH–IODINE COMPLEX
- III STARCH–WATER COMPLEXES
- IV STARCH COMPLEXES WITH OTHER NONMETALLIC GUESTS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Complexes of Starch with Organic Guests
- V Introduction
- VI Preparation Methods
- VII Complexes with Aromas and Flavoring Agents
- VIII Complexes with Dyes
- IX Complexes with Lipids
- X Starch Complexes with Mono- and Oligosaccharides
- XI Starch Complexes with Macromolecules
- Acknowledgment
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
This volume is one of a series providing critical articles by research specialists in the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology.
About the Serial Editors
Derek Horton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA
