Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 52
1st Edition
M. Feather, John E. Hodge, 1914-1996. Roscher and Sandford, Allene R. Jeanes, 1906-1995. E. Khadem, Harriet L. Frush, 1903-1996. Grindley, Applications of Tin-Containing Intermediates to Carbohydrate Chemistry. Witczak and Czernecki, Synthetic Applications of Selenium-Containing Sugars. Pazur, Anti-Carbohydrate Antibodies with Specificity for Monosaccharide and Oligosaccharide Units of Antigens. Tomasik and Schilling, Starch Complexes with Inorganic Guests. Tomasik and Schilling, Starch Complexes with Organic Guests. Author Index. Subject Index.
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists in industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology.
- 491
- English
- © Academic Press 1997
- 30th June 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080563114
- 9780120072521
@qu:Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value. @source:--CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH
Derek Horton Serial Editor
The American University, Washington, DC, USA