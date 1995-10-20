Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072514, 9780080563107

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080563107
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120072514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1995
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

H.S. El Khadem, Horace S. Isbell, 1898-1992.

I. Tvaroska and F.R. Taravel, Carbon-Proton Coupling Constants in the Conformational Analysis of Sugar Molecules.

P. Dais, Carbon-13 Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation and Motional Behavior of Carbohydrate Molecules in Solution.

J.F. Robyt, Mechanisms in the Glucansucrase Synthesis of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides from Sucrose.

G.O. Aspinall, D. Chatterjee, and P.J. Brennan, The Variable Surface Glycolipids of Mycobacteria: Structures, Synthesis of Epitopes, and Biological Properties.

P. Tomasik and M.F. Zaranyika, Nonconventional Methods of Modification of Starch. References. Appendix. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical articles by research specialists in the industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology.

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080563107
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120072514

Reviews

@from:Praise for Series @qu:"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." @source:--CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH

About the Serial Editors

Derek Horton Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

