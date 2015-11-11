Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128021415, 9780128023570

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 72

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David C. Baker Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780128023570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128021415
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2015
Page Count: 238
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Robert John (Robin) Ferrier: 1932–2013
  • Chapter Two: Synthetic Approaches to l-Iduronic Acid and l-Idose: Key Building Blocks for the Preparation of Glycosaminoglycan Oligosaccharides
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Epimerization at C-5 of d-Glucose Derivatives
    • 3 Homologation of Tetroses and Pentoses
    • 4 Isomerization of Unsaturated Sugars
    • 5 Miscellaneous Methods
    • 6 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Three: Glycosylation of Cellulases: Engineering Better Enzymes for Biofuels
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Glycosylation of Cellulose-Degrading Enzymes
    • 3 Recombinant Expression of Fungal Cellulases
    • 4 Modifications by Glycan-Trimming Enzymes
    • 5 Summary and Future Perspectives
    • Acknowledgments
    • Appendix 1 Molecular Dynamics Simulation of a Linker Interacting with Crystalline Cellulose
  • Chapter Four: Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOS): Structure, Function, and Enzyme-Catalyzed Synthesis
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Structures of HMOS
    • 3 Biosynthesis of HMOS
    • 4 Functions of HMOS
    • 5 Production of HMOS by Enzyme-Catalyzed Processes
    • 6 Perspectives
    • Acknowledgments
  • Author Index

Description

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, part of a long running serial that began in 1945, provides critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate the industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. Each article provides a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry, and research
  • Integrates the industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field 

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology.

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128023570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128021415

"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society

About the Serial Volume Editors

David C. Baker Serial Volume Editor

Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Baker is Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA. His editorial experience extends back over thirty years with editor’s positons for both the Journal of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Carbohydrate Research.

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

