Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Robert John (Robin) Ferrier: 1932–2013
- Chapter Two: Synthetic Approaches to l-Iduronic Acid and l-Idose: Key Building Blocks for the Preparation of Glycosaminoglycan Oligosaccharides
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epimerization at C-5 of d-Glucose Derivatives
- 3 Homologation of Tetroses and Pentoses
- 4 Isomerization of Unsaturated Sugars
- 5 Miscellaneous Methods
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Glycosylation of Cellulases: Engineering Better Enzymes for Biofuels
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Glycosylation of Cellulose-Degrading Enzymes
- 3 Recombinant Expression of Fungal Cellulases
- 4 Modifications by Glycan-Trimming Enzymes
- 5 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix 1 Molecular Dynamics Simulation of a Linker Interacting with Crystalline Cellulose
- Chapter Four: Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOS): Structure, Function, and Enzyme-Catalyzed Synthesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structures of HMOS
- 3 Biosynthesis of HMOS
- 4 Functions of HMOS
- 5 Production of HMOS by Enzyme-Catalyzed Processes
- 6 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
Description
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, part of a long running serial that began in 1945, provides critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate the industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. Each article provides a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry, and research
- Integrates the industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 11th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021415
Reviews
"A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." --Journal of American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David C. Baker Serial Volume Editor
Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Baker is Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA. His editorial experience extends back over thirty years with editor’s positons for both the Journal of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Carbohydrate Research.
Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA