Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 109
1st Edition
Chapter 1
Mechanisms of Prostate Cancer Initiation and Progression
Beatrice Knudsen and Valera Vasioukhin
Chapter 2
Genetic Basis for Susceptibility to Lung Cancer: Recent Progress and Future Directions
Jun Yokota, Kouya Shiraishi, and Takashi Kohno
Chapter 3
Functional and Clinical Relevance of Chondroitin Sulfate Proteoglycan 4
Michael Campoli, Soldano Ferrone, and Xinhui Wang
Chapter 4
KRAS Signaling Pathway Alterations in Microsatellite Unstable Gastrointestinal Cancers
Sérgia Velho, Giovanni Corso, Carla Oliveira, and Raquel Seruca
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 24th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808905
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews
George Vande Woude Editor
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden