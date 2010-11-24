Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808905, 9780123808912

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 109

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780123808912
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808905
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 2010
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Mechanisms of Prostate Cancer Initiation and Progression

Beatrice Knudsen and Valera Vasioukhin

Chapter 2

Genetic Basis for Susceptibility to Lung Cancer: Recent Progress and Future Directions

Jun Yokota, Kouya Shiraishi, and Takashi Kohno

Chapter 3

Functional and Clinical Relevance of Chondroitin Sulfate Proteoglycan 4

Michael Campoli, Soldano Ferrone, and Xinhui Wang

Chapter 4

KRAS Signaling Pathway Alterations in Microsatellite Unstable Gastrointestinal Cancers

Sérgia Velho, Giovanni Corso, Carla Oliveira, and Raquel Seruca

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

