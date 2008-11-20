Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743596, 9780080921976

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 101

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080921976
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743596
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Contribution of AZAP Type Arf GAPs to Cancer Cell Migration and Invasion Vi Luan Ha, Ruibai Luo, Zhongzhen Nie and Paul A. Randazzo

Chapter 2 Role and Regulation of Human Tumor Suppressor SUFU in Hedgehog Signaling Steven Y. Cheng and Shen Yue

Chapter 3 FAK Expression: Regulation and Therapeutic Potential Shufeng Li and Zi-Chun Hua

Chapter 4 Adhesion Proteins Meet Receptors: A Common Theme? Véronique Orian-Rousseau and Helmut Ponta

Chapter 5 The Six Family of Homeobox Genes in Development and Cancer Kimberly L. Christensen, Aaron N. Patrick, Erica L. McCoy and Heide L. Ford

Chapter 6 Mechanisms Regulating the Susceptibility of Hematopoietic Malignancies to Glucocorticoid-Induced Apoptosis Ronit Vogt Sionov, Rachel Spokoini, Shlomit Kfir-Erenfeld, Orly Cohen and Eitan Yefenof

Chapter 7 IFN Inducibility of Major Histocompatibility Antigens in Tumors Barbara Seliger, Francisco Ruiz-Cabello and Federico Garrido

Chapter 8 The Role of NKT Cells in Tumor Immunity Masaki Terabe and Jay A. Berzofsky

Chapter 9 HIV Induced AIDS and Related Cancers: Chronic Immune Activation and Future Therapeutic Strategies Martin Cadogan and Angus G. Dalgleish

Chapter 10 The Cancer Cell-Leukocyte Fusion Theory of Metastasis John M. Pawelek and Ashok K. Chakraborty

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including cancer cell migration and invasion, human tumor suppressors, FAK expression, adhesion proteins, homeobox genes in cancer development, glucocorticoid-induced apoptosis, histocompatibility antigens in tumors, NKT cells, chronic immune activation, and cancer cells and leukocytes.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

Praise for the Serial: "This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." -- American Scientist "Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." -- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry "This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." -- Doody's Publishing Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

George Klein Editor

