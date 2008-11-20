Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 101

Chapter 1 Contribution of AZAP Type Arf GAPs to Cancer Cell Migration and Invasion Vi Luan Ha, Ruibai Luo, Zhongzhen Nie and Paul A. Randazzo

Chapter 2 Role and Regulation of Human Tumor Suppressor SUFU in Hedgehog Signaling Steven Y. Cheng and Shen Yue

Chapter 3 FAK Expression: Regulation and Therapeutic Potential Shufeng Li and Zi-Chun Hua

Chapter 4 Adhesion Proteins Meet Receptors: A Common Theme? Véronique Orian-Rousseau and Helmut Ponta

Chapter 5 The Six Family of Homeobox Genes in Development and Cancer Kimberly L. Christensen, Aaron N. Patrick, Erica L. McCoy and Heide L. Ford

Chapter 6 Mechanisms Regulating the Susceptibility of Hematopoietic Malignancies to Glucocorticoid-Induced Apoptosis Ronit Vogt Sionov, Rachel Spokoini, Shlomit Kfir-Erenfeld, Orly Cohen and Eitan Yefenof

Chapter 7 IFN Inducibility of Major Histocompatibility Antigens in Tumors Barbara Seliger, Francisco Ruiz-Cabello and Federico Garrido

Chapter 8 The Role of NKT Cells in Tumor Immunity Masaki Terabe and Jay A. Berzofsky

Chapter 9 HIV Induced AIDS and Related Cancers: Chronic Immune Activation and Future Therapeutic Strategies Martin Cadogan and Angus G. Dalgleish

Chapter 10 The Cancer Cell-Leukocyte Fusion Theory of Metastasis John M. Pawelek and Ashok K. Chakraborty