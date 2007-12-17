Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: FOUNDATIONS IN CANCER RESEARCH: The Turns of Life and Science Chapter 2: RUNX Genes in Development and Cancer: Regulation of Viral Gene Expression and the Discovery of RUNX Family Genes. Chapter 3: The RNA Continent. Chapter 4: The c-myc Promoter: Still MysterY and Challenge. Chapter 5: Designer Self-Assembling Peptide Nanofiber Scaffolds for Study of 3-D Cell Biology and Beyond. Chapter 6: Dendritic Cells in Cancer Immunotherapy.
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including RUNX Genes in Development and Cancer; The RNA Continent; The c-myc Promoter; Designer Self-Assembling Peptide Nanofiber Scaffolds for Study of 3-D Cell Biology and Beyond; and Dendritic Cells in Cancer. Immunotherapy
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 17th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742247
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556512
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden