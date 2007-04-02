Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066971, 9780080488202

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 97

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080488202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066971
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 2007
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
177.23
150.65
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Opening Dedication. Structural Biology of the Tumor Suppressor p53 and Cancer-Associated Mutants. Immunotherapy by Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation. Mnt Takes Control as a Key Regulator of the Myc/Max/Mxd Network. Lytic Cycle Switches of Oncogenic Human Gammaherpesviruses. No Life Without Death. Control of Apoptosis in Human Multiple Myeloma by Insulin Like Growth Factor I (IGF-I). C-MYC Impairs Immunogenicity of Human B Cells. Cancer Dormancy: Lessons From a B Cell Lymphoma and Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate. Therapeutic Targets of Multiple Angiogenic Factors for the Treatment of Cancer and Metastasis.

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. A very special event the Nobel Minisymposium, “Molecular Oncology – From Bench to Bedside,” held at the Karolinska Instituet, in Stockholm, Sweden, was marked the celebration of George and Eva Klein’s combined 160th birthday. To honor this occasion, this volume brings together contributions by their former students, colleagues and collaborators of the past fifty years into a volume of Advances in Cancer Research dedicated to George and Eva. Over a decade ago, a subdivision of ACR called “Foundations in Cancer Research” was initiated and the tributes honoring the Kleins’ bodies of work presented at the minisymposium are especially appropriate for the series.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080488202
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066971

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.