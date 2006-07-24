Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 95
Table of Contents
NY-ESO-1: Review of an Immunogenic Tumor Antigen. Order, Disorder, Death: Lessons from a Superorganism. Control of Differentiation in Progression of Epithelial Tumors. Cancer Vaccines: Preclinical Studies and Novel Strategies. Clinical Results of Vaccine Therapy for Cancer: Learning from History for Improving the Future. Immunodominance and Immunodomination: Critical Factors in Developing Effective CD8+ T-Cell Based Cancer Vaccines. NK Cell Receptors as Tools in Cancer Immunotherapy. Innate Immune Recognition and Suppression of Tumors. Inhibitors of the HSP90 Molecular Chaperone: Current Status.
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including NY-ESO-1: review of an immunogenic tumor antigen; Order, disorder, death: lessons from a superorganism; Control of differentiation in progression of epithelial tumors; Cancer vaccines: preclinical studies and novel strategies; Clinical results of vaccine therapy for cancer: learning from history for improving the future; Immunodominance and immunodomination: critical factors in developing effective CD8+ T-cell based cancer vaccines; NK cell receptors as tools in cancer immunotherapy; Innate immune recognition and suppression of tumors; Inhibitors of the HSP90 molecular chaperone: current status.
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
George Vande Woude
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden