Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066957, 9780080464480

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 95

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080464480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066957
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th July 2006
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

NY-ESO-1: Review of an Immunogenic Tumor Antigen. Order, Disorder, Death: Lessons from a Superorganism. Control of Differentiation in Progression of Epithelial Tumors. Cancer Vaccines: Preclinical Studies and Novel Strategies. Clinical Results of Vaccine Therapy for Cancer: Learning from History for Improving the Future. Immunodominance and Immunodomination: Critical Factors in Developing Effective CD8+ T-Cell Based Cancer Vaccines. NK Cell Receptors as Tools in Cancer Immunotherapy. Innate Immune Recognition and Suppression of Tumors. Inhibitors of the HSP90 Molecular Chaperone: Current Status.

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including NY-ESO-1: review of an immunogenic tumor antigen; Order, disorder, death: lessons from a superorganism; Control of differentiation in progression of epithelial tumors; Cancer vaccines: preclinical studies and novel strategies; Clinical results of vaccine therapy for cancer: learning from history for improving the future; Immunodominance and immunodomination: critical factors in developing effective CD8+ T-cell based cancer vaccines; NK cell receptors as tools in cancer immunotherapy; Innate immune recognition and suppression of tumors; Inhibitors of the HSP90 molecular chaperone: current status.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080464480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066957

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

