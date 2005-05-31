Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including Molecular Mechanisms in Gliomagenesis; Activation of AKT Kinases in Cancer: Implications for Therapeutic Targeting; Mitochondria as Functional Targets of Proteins Coded by Human Tumor Viruses; Apoptotic Pathways and Therapy Resistance in Human Malignancies; Endostatin Signaling and Regulation of Endothelial Cell-Matrix Interactions; Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Development.
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including Molecular Mechanisms in Gliomagenesis; Activation of AKT Kinases in Cancer: Implications for Therapeutic Targeting; Mitochondria as Functional Targets of Proteins Coded by Human Tumor Viruses; Apoptotic Pathways and Therapy Resistance in Human Malignancies; Endostatin Signaling and Regulation of Endothelial Cell-Matrix Interactions; Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Development.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 31st May 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458908
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066940
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden