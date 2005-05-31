Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066940, 9780080458908

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 94

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080458908
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2005
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including Molecular Mechanisms in Gliomagenesis; Activation of AKT Kinases in Cancer: Implications for Therapeutic Targeting; Mitochondria as Functional Targets of Proteins Coded by Human Tumor Viruses; Apoptotic Pathways and Therapy Resistance in Human Malignancies; Endostatin Signaling and Regulation of Endothelial Cell-Matrix Interactions; Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Development.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

