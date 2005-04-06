Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066933, 9780080569109

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 93

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080569109
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066933
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th April 2005
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Central Roles of Mg2+ and MgATP2- in the Regulation of Protein Synthesis and Cell Proliferation: Significance for Neoplastic Transformation; Presence and Influence of Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) in Tonsillar Cancer; T-Cell Transformation and Oncogenesis by ã2-Herpesviruses; Chaperoning Antigen Presentation by MHC Class II Molecules and Their Role in Oncogenesis; Soluble Mediators of Inflammation During Tumor Development; Classical and Non-Classical HLA Class I Antigen and NK Cell Activating Ligand Changes in Malignant Cells: Current Challenges and Future Directions.

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including Central Roles of Mg2+ and MgATP2- in the Regulation of Protein Synthesis and Cell Proliferation: Significance for Neoplastic Transformation; Presence and Influence of Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) in Tonsillar Cancer; T-Cell Transformation and Oncogenesis by ã2-Herpesviruses; Chaperoning Antigen Presentation by MHC Class II Molecules and Their Role in Oncogenesis; Soluble Mediators of Inflammation During Tumor Development; Classical and Non-Classical HLA Class I Antigen and NK Cell Activating Ligand Changes in Malignant Cells: Current Challenges and Future Directions.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

