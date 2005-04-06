Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Central Roles of Mg2+ and MgATP2- in the Regulation of Protein Synthesis and Cell Proliferation: Significance for Neoplastic Transformation; Presence and Influence of Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) in Tonsillar Cancer; T-Cell Transformation and Oncogenesis by ã2-Herpesviruses; Chaperoning Antigen Presentation by MHC Class II Molecules and Their Role in Oncogenesis; Soluble Mediators of Inflammation During Tumor Development; Classical and Non-Classical HLA Class I Antigen and NK Cell Activating Ligand Changes in Malignant Cells: Current Challenges and Future Directions.
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 6th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569109
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066933
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden