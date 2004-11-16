Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066926, 9780080522296

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 92

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080522296
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066926
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2004
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

An Analysis of a Wrong Nobel Prize - Johannes Fibiger 1926: A Study in the Nobel Archives Tumor-Host Immune Interactions and Dendritic Cell Dysfunction Non-invasive Imaging of Reporter Gene Expression in Living Subjects A Role for Id Proteins in Mammary Gland Physiology and Tumorigenesis p38 MAP Kinase’s Emerging Role as a Tumor Suppressor Deregulation of the Cell Cycle by Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

