Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 92
1st Edition
An Analysis of a Wrong Nobel Prize - Johannes Fibiger 1926: A Study in the Nobel Archives Tumor-Host Immune Interactions and Dendritic Cell Dysfunction Non-invasive Imaging of Reporter Gene Expression in Living Subjects A Role for Id Proteins in Mammary Gland Physiology and Tumorigenesis p38 MAP Kinase’s Emerging Role as a Tumor Suppressor Deregulation of the Cell Cycle by Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics.
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related
- 208
- English
- © Academic Press 2004
- 16th November 2004
- Academic Press
- 9780080522296
- 9780120066926
George Vande Woude Editor
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden