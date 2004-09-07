Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066919, 9780080493473

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 91

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080493473
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th September 2004
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Imatinib as a Paradigm Of Targeted Therapies; Prostate Cancer and the Met Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor; Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF/FGF7), a Homeostatic Factor with Therapeutic Potential for Epithelial Protection and Repair; Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors; Raf-1 Kinase Inhibitor Protein (RKIP): Structure, Function, Regulation of Cell Signaling and Pivotal Role in Apoptosis

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493473
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066919

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

