Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066902, 9780080490212

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066902
eBook ISBN: 9780080490212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 2003
Page Count: 237
Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics.

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research
  • Presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." —JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." —DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

