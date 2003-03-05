Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066872, 9780080915555

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 87

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080915555
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066872
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2003
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Chromosome Instability in Cancer: How, When and Why? Telomerase Inhibitors - A New Option for Chemotherapy Variation of Especially Avian Retrovirus Pathogenicity: A Historical Background Epstein-Barr Virus and Undifferentiated Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma New Immunobiological and Molecular Insights on a Long-Standing Etiopathogenic Association Advances in Immunotherapy for Prostate Cancer The Role of Lymphocytes in Anti-Tumor Inmmunity

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including chromosome instability in cancer; telomerase inhibitors as an option for chemotherapy; avian retrovirus pathogenicity; Epstein-Barr virus and undifferentiated nasopharyngeal carcinoma; immunotherapy for prostate cancer; and the role of lymphocytes in anti-tumor immunity.

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research.
  • Presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including chromosome instability in cancer; telomerase inhibitors as an option for chemotherapy; avian retrovirus pathogenicity; Epstein-Barr virus and undifferentiated nasopharyngeal carcinoma; immunotherapy for prostate cancer; and the role of lymphocytes in anti-tumor immunity

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915555
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066872

Reviews

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences" --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

