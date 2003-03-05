Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chromosome Instability in Cancer: How, When and Why? Telomerase Inhibitors - A New Option for Chemotherapy Variation of Especially Avian Retrovirus Pathogenicity: A Historical Background Epstein-Barr Virus and Undifferentiated Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma New Immunobiological and Molecular Insights on a Long-Standing Etiopathogenic Association Advances in Immunotherapy for Prostate Cancer The Role of Lymphocytes in Anti-Tumor Inmmunity
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including chromosome instability in cancer; telomerase inhibitors as an option for chemotherapy; avian retrovirus pathogenicity; Epstein-Barr virus and undifferentiated nasopharyngeal carcinoma; immunotherapy for prostate cancer; and the role of lymphocytes in anti-tumor immunity.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 5th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066872
Reviews
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences" --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden