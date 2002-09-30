Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Coordinate Regulation of Translation by the PI 3-Kinase and mTOR Pathways. Histone Acetyl-Transferases and Deacetylases in the Control of Cell Proliferation and Differentiation. Molecular Pathogenesis of Human Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The Cell Mediated Immune Response to Human Papillomavirus Induced Cervical Cancer: Implications for Immunotherapy. The T-cell Response in Patients with Cancer. The Life and Death of a B Cell.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 30th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488226
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066865
Reviews
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:—AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:—JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." @source:—DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden