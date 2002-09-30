Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066865, 9780080488226

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 86

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080488226
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066865
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 2002
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20800.00
17680.00
177.23
150.65
143.00
121.55
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Coordinate Regulation of Translation by the PI 3-Kinase and mTOR Pathways. Histone Acetyl-Transferases and Deacetylases in the Control of Cell Proliferation and Differentiation. Molecular Pathogenesis of Human Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The Cell Mediated Immune Response to Human Papillomavirus Induced Cervical Cancer: Implications for Immunotherapy. The T-cell Response in Patients with Cancer. The Life and Death of a B Cell.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080488226
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066865

Reviews

@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:—AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:—JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." @source:—DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.