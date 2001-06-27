Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066827, 9780080490236

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 82

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080490236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066827
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 2001
Page Count: 253
Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, including nitric oxide-induced apoptosis in tumor cells, detection of minimal residual disease, immunity to oncogenetic human papilloma viruses, and modeling prostate cancer in the mouse.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
253
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066827

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

