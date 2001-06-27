Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 82
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, including nitric oxide-induced apoptosis in tumor cells, detection of minimal residual disease, immunity to oncogenetic human papilloma viruses, and modeling prostate cancer in the mouse.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 253
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 27th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066827
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
George Vande Woude Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden