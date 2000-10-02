Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 80
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics including platelet-derived growth factor in disease, genetic predisposition in tumor development, primary effusion lymphoma, and many more.
Key Features
- Involvement of Platelet-Derived Growth Factor in Disease: Development of Specific Antagonists
- Tumor Suppression Activity of Adenovirus E1a Protein: Anoikis and the Epithelial Phenotype
- Comparative Analysis of the Transforming Mechanisms of EBV, KSHV, and HVS
- Genetic Predisposition and Somatic Diversification in Tumor Development and Progression
- Primary Effusion Lymphoma - A Liquid Phase Lymphoma of Fluid-Filled Body Cavities
- The Dimensions of Antigen Recognition and the Levels of Immunological Specificity
- Topoisomerase I-Mediated DNA Damage
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 2nd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524382
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
"...a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology..." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden