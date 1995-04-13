Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 66
Table of Contents
Foundations in Cancer Research Articles:
L. Sachs, The Adventures of a Biologist: Prenatal Diagnosis, Hematopoiesis, Leukemia, Carcinogenesis, and Tumor Suppression.
M. Feldman, From Aristotle, through Spemann, to Tumor Immunology: A Personal Experience.
Regular Articles:
M.A. Ozbun and J.S. Butel, Tumor Suppressor p53 Mutations and Breast Cancer: A Critical Analysis.
G. Selivanova and K.G. Wiman, p53: A Cell Cycle Regulator Activated by DNA Damage.
J. Pines, Cyclins and Cyclin-Dependent Kinases: Theme and Variations.
E. Canaani, P.C. Nowell, and C.M. Croce, Molecular Genetics of 11q23 Chromosome Translocations.
P.J. Polverini and B.J. Nickoloff, Role of Scatter Factor and the c-Met Protooncogene in the Pathogenesis of AIDS-Associated Kaposis Sarcoma.
S. Miyamoto and I.M. Verma, REL/NF-(B/1(B Story. E. Yefenof and M. Kotler, Radiation Leukemia Virus-Induced Leukemogenesis: A Paradigm of Preleukemia and Its Control by Preventive Therapy.
W. Doerfler, The Insertion of Foreign DNA into Mammalian Genomes and Its Consequences: A Concept in Oncogenesis. References. Subject Index.
ADVANCES IN CANCER RESEARCH is a biannual publication that includes timely reviews on the most cutting-edge issues in cancer research. Volume 66 contains encompassing overviews of p53 and its role in both breast cancer and in the cell cycle. Approximately 50% of all human tumors involve mutations of the p53 gene, suggesting that proper understanding of its properties and mechanisms could offer real hope for finding successful clinical therapy. Other themes presented in Volume 66 include cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases in the cell cycle. Approximately 50% of all human tumors involve mutations of the p53 gene, suggesting that proper understanding of its properties and mechanisms could offer real hope for finding sucessful clinical therapy. Other themes presented in Volume 66 include cyclins and cyclin-dependant kinases in the cell cycle: the molecular genetics of 11q23 chromosome translocations: the possible link between the aberrant expression of Scatter Factor and c-Met with AIDS Associated kaposi's Sarcoma, the use of Radiation Leukemia Virus to induce leukemogenesis, and the Adenovirus system as a model for the insertion of foreign DNA into mammalian genomes. Also of note in the "Foundations of cancer Research" section are articles by two prominent cancer researchers recollecting the ideas and paths taken in their lifelong work. Paradigms proposed in these reviews mark thoughtful progress toward preventative therapy in oncogenesis and gene therapy of cancer. They also cast light on the fact that the ideas presented in these chapters are only the tip of the iceburg in this complex and ever evolving field, and suggest many more to come in future volumes.
- Contains two Foundations in Cancer Research articles with personal accounts by prominent biologists on their careers in cancer research
- Presents overviews of the role of p53 in breast cancer and cell cycle regulation
- Describes the regulatory role of cyclins and cyclin dependent kinases in DNA replication and cell division
- Explains the puzzling link between HIV infection and Kaposis Sarcoma
- Includes models for retrovirus-induced tumorigenesis and foreign DNA insertion into mammalian genomes
Researchers and students in basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, virology, and molecular biology.
Details
- 355
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 13th April 1995
- Academic Press
- 9780080562483
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS
George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Volume Editor
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden