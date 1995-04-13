Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066667, 9780080562483

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562483
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th April 1995
Page Count: 355
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
161.00
136.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foundations in Cancer Research Articles:

L. Sachs, The Adventures of a Biologist: Prenatal Diagnosis, Hematopoiesis, Leukemia, Carcinogenesis, and Tumor Suppression.

M. Feldman, From Aristotle, through Spemann, to Tumor Immunology: A Personal Experience.

Regular Articles:

M.A. Ozbun and J.S. Butel, Tumor Suppressor p53 Mutations and Breast Cancer: A Critical Analysis.

G. Selivanova and K.G. Wiman, p53: A Cell Cycle Regulator Activated by DNA Damage.

J. Pines, Cyclins and Cyclin-Dependent Kinases: Theme and Variations.

E. Canaani, P.C. Nowell, and C.M. Croce, Molecular Genetics of 11q23 Chromosome Translocations.

P.J. Polverini and B.J. Nickoloff, Role of Scatter Factor and the c-Met Protooncogene in the Pathogenesis of AIDS-Associated Kaposis Sarcoma.

S. Miyamoto and I.M. Verma, REL/NF-(B/1(B Story. E. Yefenof and M. Kotler, Radiation Leukemia Virus-Induced Leukemogenesis: A Paradigm of Preleukemia and Its Control by Preventive Therapy.

W. Doerfler, The Insertion of Foreign DNA into Mammalian Genomes and Its Consequences: A Concept in Oncogenesis. References. Subject Index.

Description

ADVANCES IN CANCER RESEARCH is a biannual publication that includes timely reviews on the most cutting-edge issues in cancer research. Volume 66 contains encompassing overviews of p53 and its role in both breast cancer and in the cell cycle. Approximately 50% of all human tumors involve mutations of the p53 gene, suggesting that proper understanding of its properties and mechanisms could offer real hope for finding successful clinical therapy. Other themes presented in Volume 66 include cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases in the cell cycle. Approximately 50% of all human tumors involve mutations of the p53 gene, suggesting that proper understanding of its properties and mechanisms could offer real hope for finding sucessful clinical therapy. Other themes presented in Volume 66 include cyclins and cyclin-dependant kinases in the cell cycle: the molecular genetics of 11q23 chromosome translocations: the possible link between the aberrant expression of Scatter Factor and c-Met with AIDS Associated kaposi's Sarcoma, the use of Radiation Leukemia Virus to induce leukemogenesis, and the Adenovirus system as a model for the insertion of foreign DNA into mammalian genomes. Also of note in the "Foundations of cancer Research" section are articles by two prominent cancer researchers recollecting the ideas and paths taken in their lifelong work. Paradigms proposed in these reviews mark thoughtful progress toward preventative therapy in oncogenesis and gene therapy of cancer. They also cast light on the fact that the ideas presented in these chapters are only the tip of the iceburg in this complex and ever evolving field, and suggest many more to come in future volumes.

Key Features

  • Contains two Foundations in Cancer Research articles with personal accounts by prominent biologists on their careers in cancer research
  • Presents overviews of the role of p53 in breast cancer and cell cycle regulation
  • Describes the regulatory role of cyclins and cyclin dependent kinases in DNA replication and cell division
  • Explains the puzzling link between HIV infection and Kaposis Sarcoma
  • Includes models for retrovirus-induced tumorigenesis and foreign DNA insertion into mammalian genomes

Readership

Researchers and students in basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, virology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
355
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562483

Reviews

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.