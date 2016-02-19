Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 65

Foundations in Cancer Research has been a feature of Advances in Cancer Research since Volume 59 in 1992. Foundations chapters provide reviews of historical and scientific depth in order to explain studies, events, and personalisties that have had a major impact upon the development of cancer research. Key ideas in these studies still inform current research thinking.

In Volume 65, the Editors present a marvelous group of seven new Foundations chapters within a single volume. Subsequent volumes will return to the orginal format of one or two Founations chapters in each volume of the Serial.