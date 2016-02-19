Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066650, 9780080562476

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 65

1st Edition

Foundations in Cancer Research

George Vande Woude George Klein
9780080562476
Academic Press
14th November 1994
235
Table of Contents

J.F. Crow, Genetics in the Thirties.

P.D. Lawley, Historical Origins of Current Concepts of Carcinogenesis.

W.H. Clark, Jr., From the Melanocyte to Melanoma to Tumor Biology.

A.J. Levine, The Origins of the Small DNA Tumor Viruses.

M.B. Gardner, Retroviruses and Wild Mice: An Historical and Personal Perspective.

G.S. Stent, Sol Spiegelman, and A.B. Pardee, Growth Dysregulation in Cancer Cells. Subject Index.

Description

Foundations in Cancer Research has been a feature of Advances in Cancer Research since Volume 59 in 1992. Foundations chapters provide reviews of historical and scientific depth in order to explain studies, events, and personalisties that have had a major impact upon the development of cancer research. Key ideas in these studies still inform current research thinking.

In Volume 65, the Editors present a marvelous group of seven new Foundations chapters within a single volume. Subsequent volumes will return to the orginal format of one or two Founations chapters in each volume of the Serial.

Key Features

  • Describes the foundation for today's unified field of cancer research
  • Provides the history of specific aspects of cancer research in personal overviews
  • Reviews the origins of tumor and retro-viruses, and current concepts of carcinogenesis, genetics, tumor progression, and growth dysregulation
  • Includes a biographical sketch of Sol Speigelman written by Gunther Stent

Readership

Researchers and students in basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in immunology, virology, genetics, and molecular biology.

Details

235
235
English
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
9780080562476
9780080562476

Reviews

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

