Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 63
1st Edition
Foundations in Cancer Research:
J. Klein, Alone on the Heart of the Earth: An Immunogeneticists Journey into the Past.
D. Metcalf, Hemopoietic Regulators and Leukemia Development: A Personal Retrospective.
Current Reviews:
D.J. Robbins, E. Zhen, M. Cheng, S. Xu, D. Ebert, and M.H. Cobb, MAP Kinases ERK1 and ERK2: Pleiotropic Enzymes in a Ubiquitous Signaling Network.
G. McFadden and K. Kane, How DNA Viruses Perturb Functional MHC Expression to Alter Immune Recognition.
R. Grassmann, B. Fleckenstein, and R.C. Desrosiers, Viral Transformation of Human T Lymphocytes.
N. Haran-Ghera, Lymphomagenesis in AKR Mice: B Cell Lymphomas as a Model of Tumor Dormancy.
J.F. Rehfeld and W.W. van Solinge, The Tumour Biology of Gastrin and Cholecystokinin. Chapter References. Subject Index.
This latest volume of the biannual serial continues rapid, current coverage of all aspect of the molecular basis of human cancer, functions of oncogenes , and research strategies of cancer drug development and treatment
Basic and clinical researchers and students in cancer biology and cell and molecular biology.
- No. of pages:
- 357
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 5th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562452
@qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS
George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Volume Editor
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden