Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066636, 9780080562452

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562452
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th April 1994
Page Count: 357
Table of Contents

Foundations in Cancer Research:

J. Klein, Alone on the Heart of the Earth: An Immunogeneticists Journey into the Past.

D. Metcalf, Hemopoietic Regulators and Leukemia Development: A Personal Retrospective.

Current Reviews:

D.J. Robbins, E. Zhen, M. Cheng, S. Xu, D. Ebert, and M.H. Cobb, MAP Kinases ERK1 and ERK2: Pleiotropic Enzymes in a Ubiquitous Signaling Network.

G. McFadden and K. Kane, How DNA Viruses Perturb Functional MHC Expression to Alter Immune Recognition.

R. Grassmann, B. Fleckenstein, and R.C. Desrosiers, Viral Transformation of Human T Lymphocytes.

N. Haran-Ghera, Lymphomagenesis in AKR Mice: B Cell Lymphomas as a Model of Tumor Dormancy.

J.F. Rehfeld and W.W. van Solinge, The Tumour Biology of Gastrin and Cholecystokinin. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

This latest volume of the biannual serial continues rapid, current coverage of all aspect of the molecular basis of human cancer, functions of oncogenes , and research strategies of cancer drug development and treatment

Readership

Basic and clinical researchers and students in cancer biology and cell and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
357
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562452

Reviews

@qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

