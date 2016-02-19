Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 61
1st Edition
Serial Editors: George Vande Woude George J Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 1993
Page Count: 245
Details
- No. of pages:
- 245
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 9th June 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562438
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George J Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Chair, Division of Cardiology Department of Tumor Biology Karolinska lnstitutet Stockholm, Sweden
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.