Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 58
1st Edition
Serial Editors: George Vande Woude George J Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th January 1992
Page Count: 223
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 14th January 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562407
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George J Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Chair, Division of Cardiology Department of Tumor Biology Karolinska lnstitutet Stockholm, Sweden
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.