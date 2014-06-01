Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Glial Progenitors as Targets for Transformation in Glioma
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Glial Cell Lineages
- 3 Glioma Subgroups and Cell of Origin
- 4 H3F3A Mutations Drive Gliomagenesis in Separate Brain Regions
- 5 Gliomagenesis and Mutations in Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Genes
- 6 Proneural-to-Mesenchymal Transition in Glioma
- 7 Relationship Between GSCs and Glial Progenitors
- 8 Targeted Therapy in Glioma
- 9 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cancer Vaccine Targets
- 3 Spectrum of Current Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Platforms
- 4 Animal Models to Evaluate Cancer Vaccines: Pros and Cons
- 5 Types of Immunotherapy
- 6 The Importance of Antigen Cascade in Vaccine-Mediated Therapeutic Responses
- 7 TRICOM-Based Vaccines: Clinical Studies
- 8 Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials
- 9 Vaccine Combination Therapies
- 10 Combination Therapies—Preclinical Studies
- 11 Influence of the Tumor Microenvironment and Immunosuppressive Factors
- 12 Vaccine Combination Therapies—Clinical Studies
- 13 Biomarkers
- 14 Vaccine Targets Involved in Tumor Progression and Drug Resistance
- 15 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three: IKK/Nuclear Factor-kappaB and Oncogenesis: Roles in Tumor-Initiating Cells and in the Tumor Microenvironment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tumor Microenvironment
- 3 TICs/Cancer Stem Cells
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: The Rb–E2F Transcriptional Regulatory Pathway in Tumor Angiogenesis and Metastasis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Rb–E2F Pathway in Angiogenesis
- 3 Rb–E2F Pathway and Tumor Metastasis
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling Complexes as Novel Targets for Cancer Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction—The Importance of Gene Expression to Cancer Biology
- 2 An Overview of Epigenetic Regulatory Mechanisms
- 3 ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling
- 4 Evidence of Widespread Roles for Chromatin Remodeling in Human Cancer
- 5 A Review of the Literature on Chromatin Remodeling and Cancer
- 6 Therapeutic Potential of Chromatin Remodeling Complexes in Human Cancer
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas: Treatments and Controversies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Diagnosis
- 3 Historical Perspectives
- 4 Current Treatments
- 5 Recent Developments
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: In Vivo Modeling of Malignant Glioma: The Road to Effective Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Malignant Glioma
- 3 Notable Aberrant Signaling Pathways in Malignant Glioma
- 4 Molecular Classification of GBM
- 5 Progression of Glioblastoma
- 6 Introduction to Animal Modeling in Glioma
- 7 Non-Mammalian Models of Glioma
- 8 Mammalian Models of Glioma
- 9 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Genetically Engineered Mice as Experimental Tools to Dissect the Critical Events in Breast Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Modeling Various Aspects of Human Breast Cancer Initiation and Progression in Mice
- 3 Developing Novel Therapeutics and Imaging Techniques Using Transgenic Animals
- 4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Life is Three Dimensional—As In Vitro Cancer Cultures Should Be
- Abstract
- 1 3D Cell Culture Methods and Scaffolding Materials
- 2 Cell Morphology
- 3 Cell Proliferation
- 4 Cell Viability and Drug Metabolism Effects
- 5 Cell Response to External Stimuli
- 6 Differentiation
- 7 Cancer Stem Cells
- 8 Gene and Protein Expression
- 9 Future Perspectives
- Index
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.
Details
- 426
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 1st June 2014
- Academic Press
- 9780128003176
- 9780128002490
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
About the Editors
Kenneth Tew Editor
Professor & Chairman, Dept of Cell & Molecular Pharmacology John C. West Chair of Cancer Research, Medical University of South Carolina, USA
The Tew laboratory maintains an interest in using redox pathways as a platform to develop therapeutic strategies through drug discovery/development and biomarker identification. We interrogate how reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS/RNS) impact cancer cells and develop novel drugs that impact on glutathione based pathways. Our research efforts have been integral to studies that have identified glutathione S-transferases (GST) as important in drug resistance, catalytic detoxification and as arbiters of kinase-mediated cell signaling events. In addition, we have been instrumental in defining how GSTP contributes to the process by which cells respond to ROS by selective addition of glutathione to specific protein clusters, so called S-glutathionylation. Each of these research areas has had broad impact on a number of cancer disciplines. Moreover, we have also been seminally involved in the Phase I to III clinical testing of three oncology drugs, Telcyta, Telintra and NOV-002. Other ongoing translational efforts have produced two ongoing clinical trials to measure the effectiveness of serum S-glutathionylated serine proteinase inhibitors as possible biomarkers for exposure to hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes and radiation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell and Molecular Pharmacology, Medical University of South Carolina, USA
Paul Fisher Editor
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA