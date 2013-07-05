Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 119

Contributors

Chapter One. Understanding the Role of ETS-Mediated Gene Regulation in Complex Biological Processes

1 Introduction

2 Modulation of ETS Function

3 Defining and Characterizing ETS Target Genes

4 ETS and MicroRNA

5 ETS Mouse Knockout and Mutant Models

6 ETS Factors and Cancer

7 The Role of ETS Factors in the Microenvironment

8 ETS Factors and Other Diseases

9 Targeting the ETS Network

10 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Advances in Understanding the Coupling of DNA Base Modifying Enzymes to Processes Involving Base Excision Repair

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Enzymes That Modify Bases in DNA

3 The Removal of Enzymatically Modified Bases by BER

4 Relationships Between the Activity of Base Modifying Enzymes and DNA Repair

5 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Role of Oxidative Stress and the Microenvironment in Breast Cancer Development and Progression

1 Oxidative Stress Changes the Breast Tumor Microenvironment

2 Oxidative Stress Regulate Caveolin-1 Signaling and Energy Metabolism in the Tumor Microenvironment

3 Oxidative Stress Causes Fibroblasts to Undergo Senescence and Induces Mitochondrial Dysfunction

4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives—Should We Target Breast Cancer Stroma?

References

Chapter Four. Mitochondrial Alterations During Carcinogenesis: A Review of Metabolic Transformation and Targets for Anticancer Treatments

1 An Overview of the Role of Mitochondria in Cancer

2 Alterations in Energy Metabolism in Cancer Cells

3 Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors Involved in Mitochondrial Function

4 Mitochondria as the Key Organelles Involved in Cell Death and Survival

5 Cancer Metastasis: Implication of Mitochondrial Metabolism in the Adaptation to Microenvironment

6 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Metabolic Transformation

7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Human Polynucleotide Phosphorylase (hPNPaseold-35): Should I Eat You or Not—That Is the Question?

1 RNA Degradation Pathways

2 Exoribonucleases

3 PNPase

4 Identification and Regulation of hPNPaseold-35 Expression

5 Subcellular Localization of hPNPaseold-35

6 Evolution of PNPases

7 Functions of hPNPaseold-35

8 Functions of hPNPaseold-35 in Mitochondria

9 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. FOXM1 (Forkhead box M1) in Tumorigenesis: Overexpression in Human Cancer, Implication in Tumorigenesis, Oncogenic Functions, Tumor-Suppressive Properties, and Target of Anticancer Therapy

1 FOXM1 Overexpression in Tumor Cells

2 FOXM1 in Tumorigenesis

3 The Unexpected Tumor Suppressor Role of FOXM1

4 Context-Dependent Effects of FOXM1

5 FOXM1 as Target for Anticancer Therapy

References

Chapter Seven. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines: Past, Present, and Future

1 Introduction

2 Tumor Cell Vaccines

3 DC Vaccines

4 Protein/Peptide-Based Cancer Vaccines

5 Genetic Vaccines

6 Cancer Vaccine Therapy Combined with Other Treatment Modalities

7 Lessons Learned from Cancer Vaccine Trials

8 Tumor-Induced Immune Suppression and TME

9 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Index