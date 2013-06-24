Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124071735, 9780124072039

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 118

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Kenneth Tew Paul Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780124072039
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124071735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th June 2013
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One. Bioengineering Strategies for Designing Targeted Cancer Therapies

1 Introduction

2 Cancer-Targeting Mechanisms

3 Design Criteria for Cancer Targeting

4 Delivery Vehicles

5 Targeting Moieties

6 Drug Release

7 Future Directions in Cancer Targeting

8 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Autophagy: Cancer’s Friend or Foe?

1 Introduction

2 Autophagy and Autophagic Death

3 Autophagy in Tumor Initiation and Development

4 Autophagy in Tumor Progression and Metastasis

5 Autophagy in Tumor Dormancy

6 Autophagy in Cancer Initiating/Stem Cells

7 Autophagy in Cancer Therapy

8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. The Transcription Factor FOXM1 (Forkhead box M1): Proliferation-Specific Expression, Transcription Factor Function, Target Genes, Mouse Models, and Normal Biological Roles

1 FOXM1 is an Activating Transcription Factor

2 The Four Known FOXM1 Splice Variants

3 FOXM1 Target Genes

4 Molecular Mechanisms of FOXM1 for Gene Regulation

5 The Molecular Function of FOXM1 as a Conventional Transcription Factor

6 The FOXM1 Expression

7 FOXM1 Mouse Models

8 Biological Functions of FOXM1

References

Index

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.

Key Features

  • Provides information on cancer research

  • Oustanding and original reviews

  • Suitable for researchers and students

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124072039
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124071735

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Kenneth Tew

Kenneth Tew Serial Editor

Professor & Chairman, Dept of Cell & Molecular Pharmacology John C. West Chair of Cancer Research, Medical University of South Carolina, USA

The Tew laboratory maintains an interest in using redox pathways as a platform to develop therapeutic strategies through drug discovery/development and biomarker identification. We interrogate how reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS/RNS) impact cancer cells and develop novel drugs that impact on glutathione based pathways. Our research efforts have been integral to studies that have identified glutathione S-transferases (GST) as important in drug resistance, catalytic detoxification and as arbiters of kinase-mediated cell signaling events. In addition, we have been instrumental in defining how GSTP contributes to the process by which cells respond to ROS by selective addition of glutathione to specific protein clusters, so called S-glutathionylation. Each of these research areas has had broad impact on a number of cancer disciplines. Moreover, we have also been seminally involved in the Phase I to III clinical testing of three oncology drugs, Telcyta, Telintra and NOV-002. Other ongoing translational efforts have produced two ongoing clinical trials to measure the effectiveness of serum S-glutathionylated serine proteinase inhibitors as possible biomarkers for exposure to hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes and radiation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell and Molecular Pharmacology, Medical University of South Carolina, USA

Paul Fisher Serial Editor

