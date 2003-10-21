Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066896, 9780080488233

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Editors: George Klein
Editors: George Vande Woude
eBook ISBN: 9780080488233
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066896
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2003
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Mdm2 - A Regulator of Cell Growth and Death The Systemic Progression of Human Cancer: A Focus on the Individual Disseminated Cancer Cell - The Unit of Selection Seizing of T-Cells by Human T-Cells Leukemia/Lymphoma Virus Type II Host Cell Dependent Expression of Latent Epstein-Barr Virus Genomes Regulation by DNA Methylation Gene Expression Profiling of Renal Cell Carcinoma and Its Implications in Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapeutics

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including Mdm2 - a regulator of cell growth and death; the systematic progression of human cancer; seizing of T-cells by human T-cell leukemia/lymphoma virus type II; host cell dependent expression of latent Epstein-Barr virus genomes; and gene expression profiling of renal cell carcinoma and its implications in diagnosis prognosis and therapeutics.

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research.
  • Presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including Mdm2 - a regulator of cell growth and death; the systematic progression of human cancer; seizing of T-cells by human T-cell leukemia/lymphoma virus type II; host cell dependent expression of latent Epstein-Barr virus genomes; and gene expression profiling of renal cell carcinoma and its implications in diagnosis prognosis and therapeutics

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, as well as the related areas of genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

About the Serial Editors

George Klein Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

