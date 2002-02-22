Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066841, 9780080569093

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 84

1st Edition

Serial Editors: George Klein George Vande Woude
eBook ISBN: 9780080569093
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2002
Page Count: 321
Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including gene expression in inherited breast cancer, multiparameter analyses of cell cycle regulation in tumorigenesis, Rho GTPases in transformation and metastasis, the myc oncogene, genetic requirements for the episomal maintenance of oncogenic herpesvirus genomes, treatment of Epstein-Barr virus-associated malignancies with specific T cells, the role of glycogen synthase kinase-3 in cancer, chronic immune activation and inflammation in the pathogenesis of AIDS and cancer, and molecular biology of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Key Features

  • Gene Expression in Inherited Breast Cancer
  • Multiparameter Analyses of Cell Cycle Regulatory Proteins in Human Breast Cancer: A Key to Definition of Separate Pathways in Tumorigenesis
  • Rho GTPases in Transformation and Metastasis
  • The myc Oncogene: Marvelously Complex
  • Genetic Requirements for the Episomal Maintenance of Oncogenic Herpevirus Genomes
  • Treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Malignancies with Specific T Cells
  • Role of Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3 in Cancer: Regulation Wnts and Other Signaling Pathways
  • Chronic Immune Activation and Inflammation in the Pathogenesis of AIDS and Cancer
  • Molecular Biology of Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." —JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

George Klein Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

George Vande Woude Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

