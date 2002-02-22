Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 84
1st Edition
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including gene expression in inherited breast cancer, multiparameter analyses of cell cycle regulation in tumorigenesis, Rho GTPases in transformation and metastasis, the myc oncogene, genetic requirements for the episomal maintenance of oncogenic herpesvirus genomes, treatment of Epstein-Barr virus-associated malignancies with specific T cells, the role of glycogen synthase kinase-3 in cancer, chronic immune activation and inflammation in the pathogenesis of AIDS and cancer, and molecular biology of Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Key Features
- Gene Expression in Inherited Breast Cancer
- Multiparameter Analyses of Cell Cycle Regulatory Proteins in Human Breast Cancer: A Key to Definition of Separate Pathways in Tumorigenesis
- Rho GTPases in Transformation and Metastasis
- The myc Oncogene: Marvelously Complex
- Genetic Requirements for the Episomal Maintenance of Oncogenic Herpevirus Genomes
- Treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Malignancies with Specific T Cells
- Role of Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3 in Cancer: Regulation Wnts and Other Signaling Pathways
- Chronic Immune Activation and Inflammation in the Pathogenesis of AIDS and Cancer
- Molecular Biology of Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 22nd February 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569093
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066841
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." —JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
George Vande Woude Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland