Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 68

Foundations in Cancer Research:

H. zur Hausen, Viruses in Human Tumors--Reminiscences and Perspectives: Epstein-Barr Virus DNA in Burkitt's Lymphomas and Nasopharyngeal Cancers. Papillomavirus Etiologyof Cancer of the Cervix. Papillomaviruses in Nonanogenital Cancers. Viruses as Tumor Initiators--Their Role as Inducers of Specific DNA Amplifications and as Mutagens. The Search for Other Tumorviruses. References.

J.N. Ihle, Signaling by the Cytokine Receptor Superfamily in Normal and Transformed Hematopoietic Cells: Introduction. Structure of the Cytokine Receptor Superfamily. Leukemic Transformation by Structurally Altered Cytokine Receptors. Tyrosine Phosphorylation in Cytokine Receptor Function. Cytoplasmic Tyrosine Kinases Implicated in Specific Cytokine Responses.

Janus, Kinases: A Unique Family of Cytoplasmic Protein Tyrosine Kinases: Association of Jaks with Cytokine Receptors and Activation Following Ligand Binding. Activation of ras Signaling Pathway by Cytokine Receptors. Cytokine-Induced Increases in Phosphatidylinositol (PI) 3-Kinase Activity. Cytokine-Induced Tyrosine Phosphorylation of Vav. Hematopoietic Cell Phosphatase: A Negative Growth Regulator. Syp Tyrosine Phosphatase: A Positive Growth Regulator. IRS-1 and 4PS: Signal Transducers Phosphorylated in Response to Cytokines. Stats: A Novel Family of Transcription Factors Identified in Interferon Signaling. Stats: A Common Theme in Cytokine Signaling. Mechanisms of Stat Recruitment to Cytokine Receptor Complexes. Concluding Remarks. References.

M. Hall and G. Peters, Genetic Alterations of Cyclins, Cyclin-Dependent Kinases, and Cdk Inhibitors in Human Cancer: Introduction. The Cell Cycle and Cancer. Chromosomal Translocations Affecting Cyclin D1. Amplification of Cyclin D1 in Human Tumors. Amplification of Cdk4 in Sarcomas and Gliomas. Deletion or Mutation of the p16/CDKN2 Gene in Primary Tumors. The Cyclin D1-p16-pRb Pathway in HumanCancer. References.

M. Henriksson and B. Luscher, Myc Proteins: Essential Regulators of Cell Growth: Introduction. The myc Genes and Functional Domains of the Myc Proteins. The Myc Network. Myc Target Genes. The Role of the Myc Network Proteins in the Cell Cycle and during Differentiation. Myc-Mediated Apoptosis. Effects of Myc Network Proteins on Transformation. Future Aspects. References.

H. Werner and D. LeRoith, The Role of Insulin-like Growth Factor System in Human Cancer: The Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF) System of Ligands, Receptors, and Binding Proteins. Molecular Organization. Signal Transduction through the IGF-1 Receptor. IGFs and the Cell Cycle. Apoptosis. Role of the IGF-1 Receptor in Transformation. Role of IGF-II in Tumorigenesis. Regulation of IGF-II and IGF-1 Receptor Gene Promoters by Tumor Suppressor WT1: Implications for Wilms' Tumor. Loss of Imprinting of the IGF-II Gene: A Possible Mechanism for Tumorigenesis. IGFs as Motility Factors. Selected Examples of IGF Involvement in Human Cancer. IGF-II-Secreting Tumors and Hypoglycemia. IGF-Binding Proteins and Tumorigenesis. Therapeutics. Conclusions. References.

O.-P. Kallioniemi and T. Visakorpi, Genetic Basis and Clonal Evolution of Human Prostate Cancer: Introduction. Histological and Clinical Progression of Prostate Cancer. Multistep Tumorigenesis and the Clonal Evolution of Cancer. Inherited Predisposition to Prostate Cancer. Genes and Genetic Alterations in Primary Prostate Cancer and Precursor Lesions. Genes and Genetic Alterations in Metastases. Genetic Alterations in Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer. Conclusions, Unanswered Questions, and Clinical Implications. References. Subject Index.