Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 15
1st Edition
Serial Editors: George J Klein Sidney Weinhouse Alexander Haddow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561974
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1972
Page Count: 359
About the Serial Editors
George J Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Chair, Division of Cardiology Department of Tumor Biology Karolinska lnstitutet Stockholm, Sweden
Sidney Weinhouse Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fels Research Institute Temple University Medical School Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Alexander Haddow Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chester Beatty Research Institute, Institute of Cancer Research Royal Cancer Hospital, London, England
