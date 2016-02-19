Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 13
1st Edition
Serial Editors: George J Klein Sidney Weinhouse Alexander Haddow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561950
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 1970
Page Count: 439
Details
- No. of pages:
- 439
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st July 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561950
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George J Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Chair, Division of Cardiology Department of Tumor Biology Karolinska lnstitutet Stockholm, Sweden
Sidney Weinhouse Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fels Research Institute Temple University Medical School Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Alexander Haddow Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chester Beatty Research Institute, Institute of Cancer Research Royal Cancer Hospital, London, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.