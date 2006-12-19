Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 96
1st Edition
Genomics in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
Table of Contents
Mass Spectrometry: Uncovering the Cancer Proteome for Diagnostics. Biomarker Discovery in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer by Genomic Approaches. The Application of siRNA Technology to Cancer Biology Discovery. Ribozyme Technology for Cancer Gene Target Identification and Validation. Cancer Cell-Based Genomic and Small Molecule Screens. Tumour Antigens as Surrogate Markers and Targets for Therapy and Vaccines. Practices and Pitfalls of Mouse Cancer Models in Drug Discovery. Biomarker Assay Translation from Discovery to Clinical Studies in Cancer Drug Development – Quantification of Emerging Protein Biomarkers. Molecular Optical Imaging of Therapeutic Targets of Cancer. Cancer Drug Approval in the United States, Europe and Japan.
Description
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 19th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471013
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066964
About the Serial Volume Editors
Garret Hampton Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Celgene Signal Research, San Diego, CA, U.S.A.
Karol Sikora Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Hammersmith Hospital, Hammersmith, U.K.
About the Serial Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden