Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066964, 9780080471013

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 96

1st Edition

Genomics in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Serial Volume Editors: Garret Hampton Karol Sikora
Serial Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080471013
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066964
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 2006
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
177.23
150.65
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mass Spectrometry: Uncovering the Cancer Proteome for Diagnostics. Biomarker Discovery in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer by Genomic Approaches. The Application of siRNA Technology to Cancer Biology Discovery. Ribozyme Technology for Cancer Gene Target Identification and Validation. Cancer Cell-Based Genomic and Small Molecule Screens. Tumour Antigens as Surrogate Markers and Targets for Therapy and Vaccines. Practices and Pitfalls of Mouse Cancer Models in Drug Discovery. Biomarker Assay Translation from Discovery to Clinical Studies in Cancer Drug Development – Quantification of Emerging Protein Biomarkers. Molecular Optical Imaging of Therapeutic Targets of Cancer. Cancer Drug Approval in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume stands as the first ever thematic volume in the series, focusing on the topic of genomics in cancer drug development. The chapters included in this book represent the cutting-edge information in the field and span such topics as Mass Spectrometry: Uncovering the Cancer Proteome for Diagnostics; Biomarker Discovery in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer by Genomic Approaches; The Application of siRNA Technology to Cancer Biology Discovery; Ribozyme Technology for Cancer Gene Target Identification and Validation; Cancer Cell-Based Genomic and Small Molecule Screens; Tumour Antigens as Surrogate Markers and Targets for Therapy and Vaccines; Practices and Pitfalls of Mouse Cancer Models in Drug Discovery; Biomarker Assay Translation from Discovery to Clinical Studies in Cancer Drug Development – Quantification of Emerging Protein Biomarkers; Molecular Optical Imaging of Therapeutic Targets of Cancer; Cancer Drug Approval in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471013
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066964

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Garret Hampton Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Celgene Signal Research, San Diego, CA, U.S.A.

Karol Sikora Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Hammersmith Hospital, Hammersmith, U.K.

About the Serial Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.