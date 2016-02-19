Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 3
1st Edition
Series Editors: Jesse P. Greenstein Alexander Haddow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561875
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 368
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561875
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Jesse P. Greenstein Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, US. Public HealthService, Bethesdu, Maryland
Alexander Haddow Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chester Beatty Research Institute, Institute of Cancer Research Royal Cancer Hospital, London, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.