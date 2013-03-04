Advances in Brazing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094230, 9780857096500

Advances in Brazing

1st Edition

Science, Technology and Applications

Editors: Dušan Sekulić
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094230
eBook ISBN: 9780857096500
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th March 2013
Page Count: 620
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Fundamentals of brazing

Chapter 1: The wetting process in brazing

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Wetting of solids by liquid metals and oxides

1.3 Wetting versus brazing: general considerations

1.4 Brazing of metals and ceramics by non-reactive and reactive alloys

1.5 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Strength and margins of brazed joints

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Applicability of common failure criteria to analysis of brazed joints

2.3 Alternative approach for developing failure assessment diagrams (FADs)

2.4 Conclusion

2.5 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Modeling of the sequence of phenomena in brazing

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Modeling brazing systems

3.3 Finite element analysis of residual stresses in brazed structures

3.4 Micro-scale brazing phenomena modeling

3.5 Conclusions

Part II: Materials used in brazing

Chapter 4: Brazing of superalloys and the intermetallic alloy (Î³-TiAl)

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Brazing of superalloys on a nickel base

4.3 Brazing of titanium aluminides

4.4 Conclusion

4.5 Future trends

Chapter 5: High-temperature brazing: filler metals and processing

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Features of base metal (BM) alloys used in high-temperature brazing

5.3 Brazing filler metals (BFMs) for joining high-temperature base metals

5.4 High-temperature base metal brazing

5.5 Metallurgical paths of joint formation

5.6 Industrial applications

Chapter 6: Brazing of diamonds and cubic boron nitride

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical properties of diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN)

6.3 Diamond’s interaction with metals

6.4 Diamond graphitization during annealing and brazing

6.5 Wetting of diamond by metals and alloys

6.6 Wetting of cubic boron nitride (CBN)

6.7 Brazing filler metals and techniques for diamond joining

6.8 Mechanical testing of diamond joints

6.9 Brazing of cubic boron nitride (CBN)

6.10 Brazed cubic boron nitride (CBN) products

6.11 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Brazing of oxide, carbide, nitride and composite ceramics

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Difficulties of brazing with ceramics and solutions

7.3 Brazing of oxide ceramics

7.4 Brazing of nitride ceramics

7.5 Brazing of carbide ceramics

7.6 Brazing of carbon–carbon (C/C) composites

7.7 Conclusion

Chapter 8: Brazing of nickel, ferrite and titaniumâ€“aluminum intermetallics

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical properties and brazing properties of Ni–Al system intermetallics

8.3 Physical properties and brazing properties of Fe–Al intermetallics

8.4 Physical properties and brazing properties of Ti–Al intermetallics

8.5 Brazing between Ti–Al intermetallics

8.6 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Brazing of aluminium and aluminium to steel

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Brazing aluminium and its alloys using reactive fluxes

9.3 Brazing of aluminium to stainless steel

9.4 Arc flux brazing of aluminium to galvanised steels

9.5 Soldering of aluminium

9.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 10: Controlled atmosphere brazing of aluminum

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Applications of controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) of aluminum

10.3 Materials involved in controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) of aluminum

10.4 Oxide and flux

10.5 Controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) process

10.6 Corrosion in controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) brazed heat exchangers

Chapter 11: Active metal brazing of advanced ceramic composites to metallic systems

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Brazing dissimilar materials

11.3 Brazing ceramic-matrix composites

11.4 Conclusions

11.5 Acknowledgment

Chapter 12: Brazing of metal and ceramic joints

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Brazing of metal and ceramic

12.3 Brazing of metallized ceramics

12.4 Active brazing of metal–ceramic compounds

12.5 Influencing the mechanical properties of brazed metal–ceramic compounds

12.6 Preparation for and execution of the brazing process

12.7 Examination methods for brazed metal–ceramic compounds

12.8 Example of an active-brazed metal–ceramic compound

12.9 Induction brazing of metal–ceramic compounds

12.10 Conclusion

12.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Brazing of carbonâ€“carbon (C/C) composites to metals

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Carbon–carbon composites

13.3 Brazing filler alloys for brazing of Carbon–carbon composites and metals

13.4 Anisotropy of Carbon–carbon composites and their brazing with metals

13.5 Indirect methods for brazing Carbon–carbon composites to metals

13.6 Conclusion

Part III: Applications of brazing and brazed materials

Chapter 14: Brazing of cutting materials

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Cutting materials

14.3 The main factors controlling the quality of joints

14.4 Brazing filler metals

14.5 Induced stresses in brazed joints

14.6 Case studies

14.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 15: Coating techniques using brazing

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Fundamentals of brazed coatings

15.3 Classification of brazed coatings

15.4 Functional coatings

15.5 Conclusion

Chapter 16: Metalâ€“nonmetal brazing for electrical, packaging and structural applications

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Designing and specifying a brazement

16.3 Metallization schemes

16.4 Brazing method selection

16.5 Performing the brazing operation

16.6 Testing the brazements

16.7 Test results and analysis for select material sets

16.8 Future trends

16.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 17: Glasses and glass-ceramics as brazing materials for high-temperature applications

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Glass and glass-ceramic sealants for solid oxide fuel cells

17.3 Glass and glass-ceramic joining for SiC-based materials

Chapter 18: Brazing of nickel-based filler metals for pipes and other components in contact with drinking water

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction: brazing filler metals for corrosion-resistant applications

18.2 Materials and components in drinking water installations

18.3 Current drinking water regulations and standards

18.4 Test rig and samples

18.5 Test results

18.6 Conclusion

Chapter 19: Fluxless brazing of aluminium

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Definition of fluxless brazing

19.3 Controlled atmosphere brazing process limitations

19.4 Background chemistry and metallurgy influencing fluxless brazing

19.5 Fluxless brazing processes

19.6 Conclusion: a summary of fluxless brazing processes

Index

Description

Brazing processes offer enhanced control, adaptability and cost-efficiency in the joining of materials. Unsurprisingly, this has lead to great interest and investment in the area. Drawing on important research in the field, Advances in brazing provides a clear guide to the principles, materials, methods and key applications of brazing.

Part one introduces the fundamentals of brazing, including molten metal wetting processes, strength and margins of safety of brazed joints, and modeling of associated physical phenomena. Part two goes on to consider specific materials, such as super alloys, filler metals for high temperature brazing, diamonds and cubic boron nitride, and varied ceramics and intermetallics. The brazing of carbon-carbon (C/C) composites to metals is also explored before applications of brazing and brazed materials are discussed in part three. Brazing of cutting materials, use of coating techniques, and metal-nonmetal brazing for electrical, packaging and structural applications are reviewed, along with fluxless brazing, the use of glasses and glass ceramics for high temperature applications and nickel-based filler metals for components in contact with drinking water.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advances in brazing is a technical guide for any professionals requiring an understanding of brazing processes, and offers a deeper understanding of the subject to researchers and engineers within the field of joining.

Key Features

  • Reviews the advances of brazing processes in joining materials
  • Discusses the fundamentals of brazing and considers specific materials, including super alloys, filler metals, ceramics and intermetallics
  • Brazing of cutting materials and structural applications are also discussed

Readership

Professionals requiring understanding of the brazing process; Researchers and engineers within the field of joining

Reviews

"Drawing on important recent research in the field of soldering, this book provides a clear guide to the basic principles, materials, methods, and the main applications…With its author and the international team of expert contributors, the book is a technical guide for all professionals who require a study on May brazing processes."--WeldingLibrary.com, January 2014
"A great primary source of scientific and practical information., "--Welding Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dušan Sekulić Editor

Dusan P. Sekulic is Secat J. G. Morris Aluminium Professor at the University of Kentucky. He is also the Director of the Brazing Research Laboratory at the Institute for Sustainable Manufacturing, which performs research for the development of cutting edge brazing technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, USA

